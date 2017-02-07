Gift will provide area law officers with body armor

DUNCAN - A gift made by a couple from Duncan will help small police departments and sheriffs departments in Oklahoma to better provide for the safety of their officers.

Tom and Phyllis McCasland have committed $100,000 to fund purchase of concealable body armor to protect officers who might be exposed to danger any time they're on duty. According to Randy Macon, executive director of the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, smaller, rural departments especially are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to $10,000.

The McCaslands, who have a home in Dallas, Texas, but who are originally from Duncan and maintain strong connections to Stephens County, settled on the idea to help law enforcement agencies after seeing police officers targeted recently by violence in Dallas and elsewhere. Macon said they wanted especially to extend support to smaller, rural departments considering their strong ties to rural Oklahoma.

The McCaslands partnered with the Communities Foundation to form the Blue Support Fund for Rural Oklahoma.

According to a release made by the Foundation, police departments serving municipalities of fewer than 50,000 people and sheriff's offices serving counties of 150,000 or fewer may apply for grants online.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said he was happy to hear about the opportunity to get some new gear to potentially save lives. Though his deputies have and wear protective vests, many of them are getting old and need to be replaced. The sheriff said he would absolutely be interested in applying for a grant to replace them.

If grants are awarded to a department, another partner in the program, GALLS, a provider of law enforcement uniforms and equipment, will work directly with departments and arrange for individual officers to be custom fitted for the protective body armor. Invoices will be paid directly by Communities Foundation of Oklahoma.

Applications must be submitted through an online process no later than July 31. Information can be accessed online at http://www.cfok.org/Nonprofits/Blue or by calling the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma at (405) 488-1450.