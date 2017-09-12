Geronimo mayor sworn in

GERONIMO New Geronimo Mayor Katherine Rice was sworn into office Thursday evening.

She will serve the remaining term of Kevin Bayman, who resigned Aug. 4 for personal reasons. Rice's term will end May 31, 2019.

She runs Future of Fun LLC, a technology company that creates and distributes virtual reality and immersive media experiences.

"I moved to Geronimo in March 2017 after deciding to get married earlier in the month upon the return of my husband's deployment with the U.S. Army," Rice said. "Before moving to Geronimo, I spent the last approximate 2 years in Boston and Cambridge, Mass., where I studied at Harvard Extension School and worked in the technology, energy and social innovation industries."

Rice said she decided to run for mayor because Geronimo is a great place to live with friendly and caring people.