Geronimo man will face jury trial

A 35-year-old former Geronimo man will face a jury trial in Comanche County District on various drug and weapon charges in connection as part of the May-June jury docket that begins Monday, although his case won't be heard until May 30.

Kristoffer Lewandowski, who now lives in California, is charged with cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His case will be presided over by District Judge Emmit Tayloe.

Lewandowski had entered a guilty plea to charges in district court on on May 18, 2016, but withdrew his plea on Oct. 19, 2016.

According to documents filed in court, authorities were called after it was reported that Lewandowski had chased his wife through their house with a knife.

After he was detained, sheriff deputies and Geronimo police reported finding five live marijuana plants, along with items used in the cultivation of marijuana, inside and what apppeared to be three marijuana plants outside.

Lewandowski, a Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was medically retired with a 100 percent disability rating from the Marine Corps shortly after his arrest, according to court documents, including a 70 percent disability rating for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Other cases to go on trial during the docket and presiding judges include:

District Judge Emmit Tayloe

Derrick Morris: Assault with dangerous weapon and possession of firearm after prior felony conviction, Monday.

Benjamin Moody: Assault and battery on a police officer, Thursday.

Vanessa Mallory: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, June 1.