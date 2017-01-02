Geronimo man killed in rollover

An 81-year old Geronimo died from massive injuries Tuesday after his truck went off the road and into a creek embankment.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Nolen L. Young was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck east of Geronimo. He was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City for autopsy to determine if there were health issues that caused the wreck.

Young was driving his pickup east on Burk Road sometime between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, his truck went off the gravel roadway to the right and struck several large pieces of concrete, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. The truck hit the creek embankment and rolled -time before coming to rest on its roof, 3/10-mile east of Trail Road.

Dickinson reported that Young was wearing his seatbelt.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.