Geronimo to choose mayor, Lawton a council member

Residents in Lawton and Geronimo will go to the polls Tuesday to select city government representatives and, in Geronimo, consider the fate of a school bond issue.

Residents in west Lawton's Ward 8 will be selecting a councilman to represent them for the next three years, balancing their decision between an incumbent and a former councilman.

Ward 8 incumbent Doug Wells, a retired City of Lawton management information services supervisor and a U.S. Army retiree, is seeking his final term on the City Council due to term limits mandated by the city charter. His opponent is Randy Warren, owner of the family business Warren's Imports and the former longtime Ward 8 council representative before he lost his seat to Wells in 2008.

Tuesday's winner will join Ward 6 Councilman-elect Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 7 Councilwoman-elect Onreka Givens Johnson in being sworn into office during a special meeting on Jan. 8, with the winners serving three-year terms. Fortenbaugh and Johnson won their seats in primary elections in September, with both beating incumbents.

In Geronimo, residents will decide who will become the city's next mayor, a position left vacant Aug. 4 when former Mayor Kevin Bayman resigned, citing personal reasons. The candidates on Tuesday's ballot are Ned Hodge, Katherine Rice and Donald W. Setzer. Residents in the Geronimo Public Schools district also will decide on two ad valorem proposals: Proposition 1, a $235,000 building bond, and Proposition 2, $240,000 for vehicles.

Geronimo school officials say passage of Proposition 1 will allow them to finish paying for school construction.