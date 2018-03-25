Gene Brown announces run for Duncan mayor

DUNCAN Gene Brown loved his 33 years of service in city government and is asking voters to return him to office.

Brown served as mayor for nine years and said he was a City Council member for 24 years before that. In the last mayoral election, he was defeated by Ritchie Dennington. Their names will be on the ballot again April 3.

Early voting will be Thursday and Friday at the county courthouse.

"I'm still involved in a lot of things in Duncan, mostly with youth. That's where my main interest is, with the young people trying to get them to respect themselves, respect other people and respect the community," Brown said.

He's a mentor with Link One. He said being involved with the mentoring program has brought home to him how important it is to reach as many children as possible.

"I've been on a lot of committees and served on a lot of things, but this is one of the most interesting things I have done in my life," Brown said. "We meet once a week with the kids and we talk to them. ... Those kids, it makes a big difference in their lives."

After many years of public service, why now?

Brown said he's asked why he would want to be mayor again after all his years of public service. They tell him there's no pay for it, it's a headache and nobody appreciates it.

"There are people that appreciate it. A lot of them don't," Brown said. "They have a problem and instead of sitting down and thinking it out and owning up to their part of the problem, they want to blame someone else. Naturally, they blame the city. When they should look at it and say, 'How can we work together with the city in order to solve this problem and get where we need to get on this.' It doesn't make any difference what the problem might be. It might be a personal one, or it might be a citywide problem."

If people would take a moment and think about how this could be done together, rather than thinking someone owes them something, it would all work out better, according to Brown.

"The only thing we owe ourselves and everybody else is to try to make the place we live in a better place than when we found it," Brown said. "The only way we can do that, we have to get involved in it.

"The big question I've been asked, 'When you've been in it for so long, why would you want to get back in it when you know the headaches and everything that goes with it?' You have to love doing it in the first place. The second thing, in this crisis we are living in right now in the world The way the world is, it seems like we are going backward instead of forward when I say that is, you have to recognize and you have to let everybody that lives in your community know that they count and they are somebody."

Listen to their problems

"The only way you can do that is you've got to listen to them," Brown said. "You've got to hear what their cries are. A lot of them, you can't do anything about what their problems are, but you can listen to them. Most of the time that's what they want."