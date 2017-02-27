Garden enables disabled to think, create, celebrate

DUNCAN Think Ability Inc. is planning a work day from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the new Community Garden, at 2100 Beech.

Volunteers are encouraged to take their wheelbarrows, shovels, garden tools and energy. A truck load of dirt will be delivered to start getting the planting beds ready for spring.

A ribbon cutting for the Community Garden is also on the agenda.

Think Ability Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for adults with intellectual disabilities through increased access to integrated life choices, including housing, employment and recreation. It serves individuals from Norman to Madill with 160 direct-service professionals.

"The garden is designed to provide an opportunity to the people we serve that will encourage the development of their own interests, education and skills in gardening and nutrition," said Belinda Stephens, operations director. "Equally important is to promote the different types of gardening methods, plant varieties, composting techniques and more to our neighbors and friends in the community who share our interest in gardening."

The main goal is to cultivate community by creating opportunities to connect, create and celebrate positive outcomes from this project by developing more community partners.