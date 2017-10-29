Gabriel's House to offer new option for after school care in Empire

EMPIRE Parents in Empire will soon have a new option for knowing that their children are well cared for after school.

The Gabriel's House program, which is marking its 20th year in Duncan, will officially expand into Empire on Jan. 3. Executive Director Dee Carrio said children will get to take part in Gabriel's House after-school activities centered at Fair Baptist Church, 3535 S. Empire Road. The church, which has previously hosted its own after-school program, has agreed to provide space, and Gabriel's House will provide teachers and things like snacks and supplies.

Rebecca Harlow, who helps to coordinate the program in Duncan, will coordinate in Empire with assistance from Melisa Sellers-Durham. Brenda Young, who cooks for Gabriel's House kids in Duncan, also will contribute at the Empire location.

Carrio said Gabriel's House in Duncan, located in the former Duncan Middle School at 212 N. 9th Street, has been very active this year, hosting 85 children in grades 1-5 for several hours each school day. A typical day includes a snack, help with homework, fun crafts and other activities with children in their own, dedicated rooms getting plenty of encouragement from 13 Gabriel's House staffers and volunteers. The volunteers include students from Duncan Middle School, local senior citizens and others.

Age-specific enrichment and character-building activities also are planned. Carrio said Gabriel's House follows 36 "life principles" inspired by the Great Expectations model. Children learn special words of the week, for example, like "courage"or "loyalty." They also spend at least a few minutes each day reading and can get extra practice in things like spelling or math. Near the end of the day they share a nutritious meal.