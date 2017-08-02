Future area road projects to be focus of public meeting Feb. 15

People who live, work or who simply travel in Southwest Oklahoma may want to participate in planning that will affect roads and road improvement projects in coming years.

Forum at Great Plains Tech Center in Frederick

A "stakeholder meeting" has been planned for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick to introduce the long-range transportation planning process and to engage people in the early stages of its development.

According to information provided by Steve Kelly, community and economic development planner for the Association of South Central Oklahoma Government (ASCOG), area residents and others will be encouraged to help identify transportation projects to meet needs in the future.

The Southwest Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization (SORTPO) is the regional planning organization for 16 counties, including eight within the Southwestern Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) Council of Government and eight that make up the ASCOG area. SORTPO is in the process of developing a regional long-range transportation plan for the sixteen counties.

Business people and organizations, community groups, elected officials, those involved in agriculture and others in the general public all are encouraged to take part in the "proactive public participation process," Kelly said. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) are interested in input from people who have been traditionally underserved by the transportation system and services in the region. Important goals will be to compile a statewide list of capacity/mobility projects, to prioritize rural road projects and ultimately to enhance rural transportation system "connectivity" and rural mobility and transportation safety.