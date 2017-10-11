Funds to pay off school hinge on Geronimo vote outcome

GERONIMO Bond issues to finish paying for the new high school and middle school and to purchase new vehicles will be on the ballot Nov. 14.

In-person absentee voting in the Geronimo school election will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at the county courthouse. Regular voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at regular polling places.

The district is seeking two bonds: $235,000 to finish paying for the new school and $240,000 to purchase vehicles.

School district voters approved a $5.7 million bond issue in 2006 to build the new school and gym.

Andy Davis of the Stephen L. Smith Corporation, a bond adviser, said the district sold bonds over several years but used secondary financing through a lease-purchase agreement so it would have the entire amount needed for construction. The secondary financing is repaid as property taxes are collected.

Superintendent Bill Pasco said the bonds did not raise as much as anticipated partly because an expected housing development was not built.

Davis said the district extended the secondary financing, which has resulted in lengthening the repayment period. If voters approve the new bond, its proceeds will be used to pay off the secondary financing. The bond would extend the payoff time to fiscal 2021-22, a year later than under current financing.

"Approximately 95 percent of this new bond will take care of the original bond," Pasco said. "Proposition No. 1 will be for $235,000, and after the bond is paid off, will be used to maintain the high school/middle school facility. It will also be used for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites."