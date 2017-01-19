Fundraiser feast planned in Elgin

ELGIN The Elgin Masonic Lodge will host a fundraiser breakfast Saturday to benefit the Elgin Community Library.

Serving will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue until 10:30 a.m., or until the food runs out.

This isn't just any run-of-the-mill breakfast, said librarian Leslie Durham. A $5 ticket will purchase sausage, bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and coffee. All proceeds will go back to the library.

"This is a major breakfast for such a small price," Durham said. "If they would like to pay more, they're welcome to. If they can't pay as much, we understand. We're not going to turn anyone away. This is our big fundraiser of the year and we want to get everyone in that we can."

This is the fourth year the Elgin Masonic Lodge has hosted the fundraiser. It will match up to $1,000 of proceeds, which is the baseline goal, Durham said. In addition, several items will be available for sale. Durham said people can expect several crocheted pieces from a group that frequents the library, as well as puzzles, books and games. All money from purchases will go back to the library. Durham said she hopes people will turn out to not just show support for their library, but also to enjoy a quality meal.