Fueling the future

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE - Dignitaries on Tuesday laid the foundation for a new training mission at Altus Air Force Base by activating the 56th Air Refueling Squadron, installing Lt. Col. Daniel Ruttenber as its commander and dedicating its new flight training center to the base's longtime advocate, Dr. Joe Leverett.

"Today's event marks an important and long-awaited milestone for AETC and the United States Air Force," said Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, commander of Air Education and Training Command (AETC), Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

Earlier this month, the Air Force's next-generation refueling tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus, cleared Milestone C. That allows Boeing to begin low-rate initial production of its new design once contracts are awarded for two lots totaling 19 aircraft. The first aircraft delivered will be to McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., and Altus Air Force Base. McConnell's tankers will be for the operational force, and Altus' tankers will be for training purposes. A total of 18 tankers are scheduled to be delivered by early 2018.

For the foreseeable future, the Pegasus will not replace but supplement the aging KC-135 Stratotanker.

Today marks the 60th birthday of the KC-135 Stratotanker, according to Gen. D. Carlton Everhart II, commander of Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said the KC-135 was fielded 57 years ago, in 1959, the same year he and his wife were married.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., noted that it took two decades of work to get to this point. Design work, debate, a competition and a selection process all had to be sorted out.