Free concerts set at Ramona in Frederick

FREDERICK - The Frederick Arts & Humanities Council is sponsoring three Saturday concerts during the month of June at the historic Ramona Theatre, 114 S. 9th.

Each of the concerts, which begin at 7 p.m., are free and open to the public. Saturday's concert will feature Amie Jensen as Patsy Cline, Vinson Orr as Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison, and Bobby Jackson playing various toe stomping hits on the piano.

The June 17 concert will feature Julie Garza and the praise team from the Tesca Baptist Church in Frederick with other performers to be announced. Scheduled for the June 24 concert are Vincent Orr and Sam Staats and their families, and Ryan Dickson.

Call Dana Greer at 580-305-5689, Cacy Caldwell at 580-335-3424, extension 3; or Karen Caldwell at 580-335-2168.