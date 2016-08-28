Frederick woman honored for efforts during ice storm

FREDERICK - A Frederick woman was honored last week for her efforts in assisting the community during the after-Christmas ice storm last year.

Tammi Schrick was named Outstanding Contributor to Emergency Management by the Oklahoma Emergency Management Association during the organization's awards dinner in Norman in mid-August. Schrick was nominated the award by Tillman County Emergency Management Sirector Randy Hasley. The award was presented to Schrick by Hasley during a ceremony last week at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick.

Schrick, who operates a local catering service, obtained supplies from a local food bank and started preparing meals for a shelter set up for residents affected by the ice storm, during which electrical power was lost to most residents.

That shelter was served by an 80-kilowatt generator. She prepared three meals a day while the shelter was opened and, with volunteer help, had served 506 meals through a four-day period when most of Frederick and surrounding areas had no electricity.

"She fed local citizens along with our local electrical linemen and water department employees who kept generations and the pumping stations running," Halsey said. "Not only did Tammi work at our warming shelter, she also cooked meals and delivered them to out-of-town contract electrical crews that worked in our county became there were no restaurants opened. She did an amazing job feeding our citizens and workers during a time of need in our county."

Hasley said Schrick helped make emergency management much easier during a time of crisis.