Frederick will honor veterans

FREDERICK Frederick High School will honor local military veterans with a celebration at 10 a.m. Friday in the Bomber Hangar, the school's basketball gym.

Featured speaker will be retired Army Maj. Gen. Marshall Scantlin of Lancaster, Texas. Scantlin enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard in 1960 and rose to the rank of sergeant before entering the Oklahoma National Guard Officer Candidate School and receiving his commission as a second lieutenant armor officer in 1964.

He later joined the U.S. Army and attended the Army Medical Department's officer basic course and was assigned as chief for the Pharmacy Service and Department of Clinics at Bremerhaven Army Hospital in Germany. He served subsequent posts at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and then commanded the 28th Combat Support Hospital at Fort Bragg, N.C., followed by tours in Jordan, Egypt and Fort Hood, Texas, Paraguay and Fort Sam Houston.