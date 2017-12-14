Frederick tech center showcases campus, new program

FREDERICK The public was introduced to the new cosmetology program expansion of the Great Plains Technology Center Tillman-Kiowa campus during the center's Holiday Open House Wednesday at the campus.

The new cosmetology lab is located in a section of the center previously used for a now-defunct business program. Two rooms were turned into one as part of that project with walls added along with newly tiled floors, and the equipment and furnishings. The lab includes 17 styling stations, four hair wash stations, three pedicure stations, four manicure stations and two facial areas - all for "real-world" training. The renovation project cost around $130,000 including $50,000 for equipment and $80,000 for remodeling.

The first class, with an enrollment of five adult students, will be a basic cosmetology course, which will begin Jan. 2 and continue until May 24. It is a 1,500 unit hour course scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be 10 students enrolled in that class, which will be taught by instructor Linda Woody.

"The class will include all aspects of beauty including hair, manicures, pedicures and facials," Woody said. "There's much more to cosmetology than just cutting and styling hair; there is also the handling of chemicals and instruction toward licensing of hair stylists."

Woody said the weekly schedule for the program will include classroom instruction on Mondays, practical skills work Tuesdays and Thursdays, state board preparation on Wednesdays, and tests and review on Fridays. Future plans for the class call for students to offer hair cuts and styling, along with other services to the public beginning in February, which will be available at costs to be determined.