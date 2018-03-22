Frederick students rise to Spring Break challenge

FREDERICK While many students in Southwest Oklahoma schools were looking for something to do, youngsters in Frederick were given a challenge to find things to do in their town as part of a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored game.

The game was "40 Things to do in Frederick, Oklahoma for Spring Break." Those 40 things were compiled by a group of local teens based on things they thought would be fun or interesting. The intent was to give participants in middle school, high school or college a chance to "open their eyes" to see what the community has to offer. The contest began March 17 and ends at midnight on Sunday. A drawing for participants will be held March 30 to determine the winner of $50 worth of Chamber Bucks, which can be spent at numerous stores and restaurants in Frederick.

Each contestant was given a sheet with the 40 things to mark off the list; they verify they've completed the tasks by checking in, posting a picture, tweeting or providing a review. Each participant must complete 20 of the 40 items on the list to be entered in the March 30 drawing.

Some of the 40 things include: Sitting in a desk at the Pioneer Townsite Museum Schoolhouse, locating a bird at Hackberry Flat, recording a short video with three cool facts about Frederick, touching the waters of Lake Frederick with your toes, taking a selfie with the mural at 8th Street and Grand Avenue, touring the Grand Hotel lobby, finding something March-related at KC's, "Liking" the Chamber's Facebook page, looking at the old Simmon's Gin, visiting a local business to find out what it does, taking a selfie and checking in at the historic Ramona Theatre, attending a worship service at one of Frederick's 29 churches, and taking a picture of a unique find from Frederick ACE Hardware or Charlette's Bargain Door.