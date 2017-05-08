Frederick students learn life skills

FREDERICK - Middle school students learned about topics ranging from the workings of local government to financial literacy, theater/drama, art and cooking during the Bomber Y.E.L.L. Summer Learning Academy.

The academy, for students ages 11-13, is sponsored by the Leadership Frederick program. It began July 11 and concluded on Friday.

Volunteers Roxie Hill and Lance Bohannon led the academy along with other community members. The Y.E.L.L. Youth Engaged Learning and Leadership Academy was held three days per week with discussions on art, history and citizenship, including an exploration of the founding documents of the U.S. such as the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. Afternoon programs included discussions and "hands-on" exercises and activities such as life skills financial literacy, sewing, nutrition/hygiene/health, woodworking/robotics, agriculture, theater/drama, art, etiquette and tools for success.

One example of activities the students participated in was the viewing of "Miss Peregrine's Peculiar Children" to learn about the differences between the movie and the full content of the book of the same name. They also toured the Henniges auto parts plant to learn about the application of robotics to manufacturing.

"The machine was burning the rubber and then shaping and cutting it," said Rachel Stout.

During a hands-on session on robotics, Frederick High School robotics instructor/sponsor Tom Hensley demonstrated the use of a 3D printer that creates parts for the robots the team members build.

"It is engineered to function automatically," he said. "And competing in robotics is actually more competitive than football."

The students also toured BancFirst, where they learned about financial literacy and the importance of saving money for college.

The students had to qualify to participate in the academy.

"We enrolled 11 students through the application process and the completion of an essay," Hill said.

Hill said the academy gives students a running start toward improved academic progress for the next school year.

"Kids who don't go to summer camp or on vacation lose out on their learning ability during the summer," she said.

The students learned about local government through a tour of the Tillman County Courthouse and the creation of their own "government" during a session at the Pioneer Townsite Museum. They also attended a session during which Phil Birdine, president of Western Oklahoma State College, discussed his institution's educational opportunities and campus life.

"It was a sacrifice on the kids' part as they had to commit their time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. three days a week," Hill said.

Bohannon, who sponsors the Big Topics program at Frederick High School, discussed with students the finer points of democracy, capitalism and practical applications of history to modern life. There was also a scavenger hunt during which the students explored downtown Frederick for many examples of architecture. The students also volunteered to serve meals as part of the Meals in the Park lunch program for youths in need. They also toured the Vanderlaan Dairy west of Frederick, a family-owned dairy that is among the largest in Oklahoma. Two students described the processes the dairy uses in the milking of a large number of cows.