Frederick Oyster Fry Saturday

FREDERICK Frederick's Fantastic Oyster Fry will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Prather Brown Center, 211 S. 13th.

Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 at the door the day of the event. Advance tickets may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce office or at Box Inc., Frederick Ace Hardware or BancFirst in Frederick. Tickets may also be purchased in advance by credit card through a secure website at www.frederickokchamber.org.

The annual Oyster Fry dinner will include a choice of fried or raw oyster, chips, cole slaw, bread and drink. Homemade desserts will also be sold during the event by the Frederick 4-H.

The oysters served during the fry are from Port Levaca, Texas, and picked up each year by a member of the chamber's Oyster Fry Committee. The 140 gallons of oysters are then loaded into two broken-down freezers, packed in ice and brought back to Frederick for breading and frying.