Frederick man faces charges in death

FREDERICK A 30-year-old Frederick man has been formally charged in connection with the death of a motorcyclist from a hit-and-run accident that occurred last October.

Dakota Kinder was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of fatal accident in connection with a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 12:06 a.m. Oct. 20 at the intersection of Oklahoma 5 and County Road 218 about 4 miles west of Frederick. Kinder was driving a pickup.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report on the accident, a motorcycle operated by Dillon Barnard, 22, of Frederick, was eastbound on Oklahoma 5 when it crossed the centerline, struck Kinder's vehicle and ran off the right side of the roadway. Initial evidence indicated that Kinder's vehicle left the scene on County Road 218. However, an affidavit filed in court reported that further investigation by the Highway Patrol found that Kinder was southbound on County Road 218 and failed to yield at a stop sign on the Oklahoma 5 intersection and was turning east onto Oklahoma 5 when the accident occurred.