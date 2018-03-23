Frederick man, 72, draws prison for molesting girl, 7

FREDERICK A 72-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty in January of molesting a 7-year-old girl.

Jorge Medina is convicted of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16 in connection with an incident in which he put his hands down a girl's pants in December 2015.

Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe followed the jury's recommendation a decision the jury of eight women and four men made after 30 minutes of deliberation on Jan. 30.