Frederick Chamber installation banquet is Thursday

FREDERICK The 2017 Frederick Chamber of Commerce installation banquet will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Great Plains Technology Center Tillman/Kiowa Campus, 2001 E. Gladstone.

Tickets are $20 and on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 S. Main, or online at www.frederickokchamber.org.

Keynote speaker will be David Brothers, the Air Wind executive director for the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team. The team sponsors its annual jump school each July and October at the Historic Frederick Army Air Field at the Frederick Municipal Airport southeast of the city.

A meal will be served and awards will be presented. They include the 2016 Chamber Volunteer of the Year and the Frederick Lions Club Most Useful Citizen Award. Anyone who has a nomination for the Most Useful Citizen Award can mail submissions to "Most Useful Committee" at P.O. Box 951, Frederick, OK 73542.