Franks museum to open 9/11 exhibit

HOBART - One of the United States' darkest days will be be remembered with a new permanent exhibit at the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.

"9/11: Never Forget" will open to the public for the first time with a dedication ceremony Sept. 11 to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Gov. Mary Falling and Franks will be among the speakers at the commemoration ceremony, which will begin at noon at the Stanley Building, 301 S. Washington in Hobart. Lunch will be served to the first 1,000 visitors. Other national state and local leaders will be on hand to reflect upon the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The exhibit will open to the public with tours following the ceremony at 3 p.m.

"The implications of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States of America and the World Trade Center are still reverberating throughout our nation and the world," Franks said in a statement. "The '9/11: Never Forget' exhibit brings an educational opportunity to all Americans, offering a view of the world before and after the attacks and furthering the museum's mission of leadership, patriotism and service."

The exhibit is designed around a 14-foot-long, 3,000-pound steel I-beam from the World Trade Center that the museum received last October. Much of the exhibit is dedicated to the World Trade Center towers, while other parts will focus on the Pentagon and Flight 93. It will feature a variety of interactive and visual features and other artifacts from Ground Zero. Articles of clothing worn by President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and others will be on permanent display as well.