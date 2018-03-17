Fowl situation peacefully resolved in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK Goose-gate has come to a soft landing.

The feathered frenemies that ran have run afoul or afowl, if you like a pun which, course, no one does of many in the cobblestone community over the last several months are now officially protected with some caveats. Eagle-eyed visitors will now notice signs posted in parts of town that indicate where it's safe to feed the sometimes-contentious geese and how to properly do so.

Janis Holmes, owner of Cobblescones and the unofficial but very real community Mother Goose, is pleased with how the conflict was resolved.

"It's really awesome how we were able to work this out," she said. "They're now sort of protected and people have a better idea of how to handle them. It's really helped bring a lot of awareness for them."

Goose-gate began last October after Holmes mistook an individual as a possible trapper hired to remove a gaggle of geese that had taken up residence in Medicine Park. Mayor Jennifer Ellis confirmed there was never a trapper hired, but Holmes' ire did shine a spotlight on the long-overlooked need to address the geese. Often territorial and sometimes aggressive although still encapsulating of the natural ambience of the resort town the geese have been considered a nuisance or a necessity. Holmes, who falls squarely in the latter group, said it was time to finally force the issue.

"I was very afraid for the geese there for a while," she said. "Something needed to be done."

During a meeting of the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority, which oversees the Creek Walk along Medicine Creek where the geese are often encountered, Holmes proposed posting educational signs that could direct people where to feed the geese and how to interact with them in a safe manner. The board agreed to discuss the issue and speak with the Medicine Park Board of Trustees about the cost of designing and purchasing the signs. At the time, Holmes offered to donate any money needed to purchase any materials. Less than two months later, the first signs were posted.

"I saw them out there posting them this week and it really made me happy to see that," Holmes said. "I am pleased the town said they were going to do this and held to their word and put these signs out."