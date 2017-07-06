Four hurt in rollover accident

Four people were treated and released by medical personnel following a rollover crash between a pickup and a bumper-pull trailer in Cotton County Tuesday.

A Dodge pickup pulling a 16-foot trailer driven by Blaise F. Holley, 18, Walters, was traveling southbound on the gravel Trail Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. when an eastbound pickup on County Road 1780 driven by Jimmy R. Bell, 54, Duncan, failed to yield at the intersection and struck the trailer, Trooper Dalas Anderson reported. Both vehicles rolled over and Bell was pinned inside for about 20 minutes before being freed by Walters firefighters.

Holley, with a facial injury, and his passenger Jimmy J. Adcock, 23, Lawton, were treated and released. Another passenger, Baje T. Holley, 16, Walters, was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released for a head injury, according to the report.