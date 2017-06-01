Four held after robbery outside Caddo County restaurant

Four people were charged for a Monday afternoon "methed up" armed robbery with a gun and brass knuckles outside a Caddo County restaurant.

The quartet made initial appearances Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where, records indicate, they received charges:

nSamuel Demetrius, Stewart, 35, Lawton, first degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy all after former conviction of a felony. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

nSallie Frances Nelson, 34, Apache, conspiracy after former conviction of two or more felonies, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also faces up to life in prison. She is being held on $20,000 bond.

nMarian G. Creepingbear, 26, Anadarko, conspiracy after former conviction of a felony. He faces up to life in prison and is being held on $50,000 bond.

nConnie May Archilta, 25, Apache, conspiracy. She could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and is free on $5,000 bond.

The investigation began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday after Caddo County Sheriff's Deputy L.J. Smith was called to an armed robbery in progress in the area of Oklahoma 9 and Caddo County Street 2630, in the parking lot of Traders restaurant. The victim followed the suspect vehicle and law enforcement responded. Apache Police Chief Krandall Kahrahrah stopped the suspects -mile east of U.S. 281 and County Road 1420 and learned that a man with a handgun and a woman had been dropped off en route. The man dropped his wallet inside the victim's vehicle following the altercation in the parking lot. They were identified as Stewart and Nelson and both had outstanding warrants from other counties, the probable cause affidavit states.

A K9 officer was called to assist in finding the couple and located them hiding about 200 yards away from the road in the tall grass, Smith stated. They were taken into custody and a bag containing meth and a syringe were found.

The driver, Archilita, and Creepingbear were taken into custody and both stated they had no idea that "Sam" was going to rob the person, according to the affidavit.