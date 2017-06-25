Founder's Day gets off to a shaky start

DUNCAN - Awakening early on Saturday morning, Darcy Reeves heard a sound that got her day off to a shaky start.

"I got up at 5 a.m. and it was gushing rain outside, and I just kept hoping it wouldn't last very long," said the executive director of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council.

Ultimately, Reeves' hopes became a realization. By the time the Duncan Chamber of Commerce 5K and Fun Run began at 7:30 a.m., the rain had stopped and Saturday's Duncan Founder's Day celebration was off to a running start.

"The rain kept a few runners from showing up for the 5K, but as it turned out the weather was actually really nice. At least, it wasn't 105 (degrees) in the shade, like it was last year, when we expanded Founder's Day activities at Fuqua Park," Reeves said.

She and Stephens County Historical Museum director Cova Williams had been instrumental in bringing together several events that made Fuqua Park the central location for Founder's Day.

Although a few activities (the Gabriel's House Gala on Thursday, a Car Cruise on Friday and Saturday's Founder's Day Parade) are at different venues, Fuqua Park now hosts the bulk of Duncan's annual "birthday party."

That included the Duncan Municipal Band Concert that was held Friday in the gazebo, along with Saturday's Chamber 5K and Fun Run. For a third straight year, Michael Bullington, from The Colony, Texas, was the overall winner of the 5K and Comanche teenager Kaelyn Dobbins was the overall female winner.

On Saturday, CTAC hosted an ArtWalk for the third year, which featured a variety of fine arts artisans selling their works.

"The rain hurt us a little, as far as the number of booths being used by artists, but we still had 22 spaces taken up," Reeves said. "We also had a reception for the artists on Friday night at the museum, and we had 30 to 40 people come, which is the most we've had.

"We had a new event sponsored by Prairie House (on Saturday). They were giving hay rides that came down to Fuqua Park and then back to Prairie House, where they had some lawn games and refreshments.