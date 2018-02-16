You are here

Home » News » Area » Fort Sill to educate about WWI training

Fort Sill to educate about WWI training

Fri, 02/16/2018 - 3:58am Staff

World War I returns to Fort Sill this Saturday as the Directorate of Museums staff opens the first School of Fires to demonstrate how Army troops were trained to fight in Europe. 

The event will be from 1-4 p.m. in the original School of Fires building, Building 432 on the Old Post Quadrangle. Staff members will host this and future presentations as Fort Sill celebrates the 100th anniversary of World War I throughout this year.

