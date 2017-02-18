Former Tipton teacher sentenced in rape case

FREDERICK - A former Tipton High School teacher charged with having sexual relations with two students was formally sentenced Friday in Tillman County District Court.

Laura Cowan, 37, of Frederick was sentenced by District Judge Norman Russell of Hobart to two 15-year terms on two counts of second-degree rape; one year is to be served in the Tillman County Jail and 14 years will be suspended. The two sentences will run concurrently. She was also ordered to pay fines of $500 for each count and serve one year of Department of Corrections supervision after her release. Cowan will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

She pleaded no contest to the charges on Oct. 26, 2016.

Cowan was charged with having sexual relations with two male Tipton High School seniors, both age 18 at the time. She voluntarily resigned from the district during the 2013-2014 school year after school officials were informed that she violated the district's social media policy, which prohibits faculty members from being "friends" with students on any form of social media. The Tipton Police Department then called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation about the teacher's relationship with the two students. She voluntarily turned herself in to the Tillman County Sheriff's Office in July 2014.

The rape charges were originally dropped following a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9, 2014, after two complaining witnesses in the case failed to appear for the second time after being subpoenaed. However, the charges were refiled in Tillman County District Court on Jan. 21, 2015, after the witnesses responded to the subpoenas.

Prior to Friday's sentencing by Russell, District Attorney Deanna Hansell argued the state's case for concurrent sentences of 15 years on each count with five years to serve and 10 years suspended. Hansell said Cowan's sexual relationships with the two students started out with text messages and escalated to sexual intercourse. Hansell argued that Cowan's actions amounted to "poor decision-making" by someone in a position of authority who had no prior felony convictions.

Cowan's attorney, Ken Sue Doerfel of Lawton, asked for a sentence of probation with no prison time. She reported that Cowan had voluntarily relinquished her teaching license and will already be facing lifetime sex offender registration, which will place limits on her future endeavors. Doerfel said Cowan is employed by a business in Weatherford that has given her a good review and she has taken full responsibility for her actions and is remorseful.

"The boys were not children but were adult men who were 18 years old when it happened," she said.