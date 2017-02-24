You are here

Home » News » Area » Former legislator ordered to pay $4.3M

Former legislator ordered to pay $4.3M

Fri, 02/24/2017 - 2:22am AP Wire

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa jury has awarded an insurance company and its CEO $4.3 million in a defamation case.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2lzng8m ) reports former state legislator and former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew left First Trinity Financial Corp. in 2013 and issued a news release calling for investigation of the company and its CEO related to stock purchases. 

Last week a jury found Pettigrew defamed the company and its CEO, Gregg Zahn. The jury also found Pettigrew breached his fiduciary duties to the company.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620