Former legislator ordered to pay $4.3M

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa jury has awarded an insurance company and its CEO $4.3 million in a defamation case.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2lzng8m ) reports former state legislator and former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew left First Trinity Financial Corp. in 2013 and issued a news release calling for investigation of the company and its CEO related to stock purchases.

Last week a jury found Pettigrew defamed the company and its CEO, Gregg Zahn. The jury also found Pettigrew breached his fiduciary duties to the company.