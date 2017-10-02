Former banker in Altus gets prison term

The former president and chairman of an Altus bank was sentenced Thursday to serve 48 months in federal prison for his July 2016 conviction on 10 counts of bank fraud and other bank-related crimes.

In a news release, U.S Attorney Mark A. Yancey announced that Paul Doughty, 67, now of Edmond, received his sentence for his conviction of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, misapplication of bank funds, making a false bank entry, and unauthorized issuance of a bank loan and various loan schemes U.S. District Judge David L. Russell also ordered Doughty to pay $10,120,166.58 in restitution to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Doughty was the president and chairman the now-defuct First State Bank of Altus.

Fred Don Anderson, 67, Eagle Point, Ore., who originally was indicted by a federal grand jury along with Doughty, in April pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring with Doughty to commit bank fraud. On Dec. 2, he was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring with Doughty to commit bank fraud. He will follow with three years supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,250,409.12 in restitution to the FDIC. He pleaded guilty in April 2016 to a one-count Information charging him with conspiring with Doughty to commit bank fraud. As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to dismiss at sentencing the charges against him from the indictment.

Anderson partnered with Doughty in several businesses headquartered in Altus. In July 2009, state banking regulators closed FSB due to the bank's loan losses, and the FDIC was appointed as the bank's receiver. He testified as a government witness against Doughty in the trial, which saw seven days of testimony before the jury rendered its verdict July 1. In April 2015, a federal grand jury charged Doughty and Anderson with fraud related to three alleged loan schemes:

• A series of First State Bank loans to finance a real estate development in Routt County, Colo.

• A series of "senior life settlement loans" from the bank to support Quartz Mountain Aerospace, which hoped to build light aircraft in Altus; and

• A $2 million unauthorized loan from the bank to a company under Doughty and Anderson's control.

In 2006 and 2007, Doughty and Anderson recruited buyers for 19 Colorado real estate lots priced at approximately $700,000 each. Doughty approved and issued 14 lot loans to buyers, totaling more than $10 million in loan proceeds for the seller, Mountain Adventure Property Investments LLC, a Colorado company that Anderson had an indirect ownership interest in and where he served as president and manager. Evidence at trial showed that each loan exceeded Doughty's individual lending authority at the bank and most of the loans were issued without approval of the bank's loan committee, including a $580,000 loan to Anderson's personal company.

Doughty and Anderson presented lots to borrowers as "zero money down" investments. The down payments for the purchases were often advanced or refunded to the buyers by Anderson on behalf of his company. Doughty and Anderson also assured the buyers that the company would make all payments on the loans to the bank. When Doughty presented a Colorado loan to the bank's loan committee, he misrepresented the source and amount of borrowers' down payments and the borrowers' responsibility for making payment on the loans.