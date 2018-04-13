Flu deaths in state surpasses 270

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The number of deaths due to flu in Oklahoma this season has now surpassed 270.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said Thursday that 271 people have died from the virus since the flu season began Sept. 1 the most fatalities since the agency began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record number of flu-related deaths was 130 recorded a year ago.

In addition, a record number of more than 4,600 people have been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms so far this season.