Floats for Hope are sweet treat for good cause in Duncan

DUNCAN It's a great way to cool off on a hot day and also to enjoy a sweet treat.

Add in the fact that it's for a good local cause, and Floats for Hope may be the perfect way to spend a half hour or so this afternoon in downtown Duncan.

Carol Wanzor certainly hopes so. She's the director of One True Light, a multi-church community-based organization established a few years ago by people who wanted to do what they could to see that kids in Duncan grow up healthy and strong and have good futures.

Among other things, they encourage adult mentors to volunteer to spend time with youngsters in their schools. In summer months, when school is out, One True Light volunteers help to make sure kids in families without a lot of resources don't miss out on getting healthy lunches.

That's where Floats for Hope comes in. Wanzor said volunteers and donations are absolutely essential ingredients in making the summer feeding program work.

Ingredients that should make Floats for Hope a fundraising success include plenty of donated ice cream, soda pop and more to be blended and served as floats in exchange for donations of $2 or more beginning at 2 p.m. today in front of The Well, 913 W. Main. Plans are for Floats for Hope days to continue on Tuesday afternoons through July.