Fletcher residents are rocking out

FLETCHER - The town of Fletcher is rocking (and rolling) thanks to a local resident.

Fletcherites have left no stone or rock unturned ever since Judy Scholl started hiding painted rocks around town as sort of a scavenger hunt. She started a Facebook group, "Found in Fletcher Rocks!" to encourage residents to get out and not only hunt for the rocks she's hidden, but also to hide their own for others to find. The idea has become a tremendous success in a short amount of time.

"I really didn't think it would get as big as it has," she said. "Especially this quickly. It's really grown. I'm glad to see so many people getting involved."

The premise is simple when a person sees a rock, whether purposefully looking or just out on business, he or she should pick up the rock and hide it somewhere else for another person to find. Those who really want to get involved can take photos of the new hiding place without giving too much away and upload it to the Facebook group to encourage the hunt. It's an idea that has been popular in Ohio for the last couple of years and one Scholl decided to bring to Fletcher.

"When I was visiting my sister in Ohio last July, she told me about this and gave me a rock and told me to take it with me to Fletcher to hide somewhere," Scholl said. "That rock sat on my dresser all this time until I finally decided to do something with it. I figure it's summer now, let's get the kids out doing something and away from their electronics."

Scholl took the rock her sister had given her, painted it and then hid it somewhere in Fletcher. She also painted other rocks and hid them in different parts of the town. She set up her Facebook group and circulated the idea on social media. Like moths to a flame, residents started joining the group, wanting to learn more about the mysterious rocks they were finding around town and to see what they could do to help share the joy.

"The first few days after I started the group, my phone kept dinging almost constantly," Scholl said. "My husband asked me what was going on and I told him it was all these people who wanted to be part of this. It really made me feel great to know that I had started a movement in Fletcher."

Literally hundreds of rocks have been painted and hidden across Fletcher and the area. Scholl has contributed at least 10 and plans to add more. Each one is painted with bright colors and different designs and then strategically placed out of the way, where people might not notice at first glance, but will stumble across in time. Two were spotted easily near the Fletcher Wishing Well. One was painted black and yellow with "Star Wars" written on it. The other was purple and teal.

Scholl enlisted the assistance of her grandsons, Frank Douglas and Mason Scholl, to hide the rocks. They've even stumbled across some that other people have left.

"One of my grandsons was at the Wildcat Express recently and saw there was a rock sitting on the window sill right there," Scholl said. "So I told him he needed to take it and hide it somewhere else where another person can find it."

Scholl continues to encourage more people to join in the fun and to hide their own rocks. One doesn't need a particular type of rock. Any old rock will do, as long as it's colored bright enough where someone can see it. Just place it somewhere unassuming and watch the "Found in Fletcher Rocks!" Facebook page to see who might find it.

"You go through downtown and there will be a rock sitting in a bench that someone placed there," Scholl said. "You don't know who did it, but it was someone who means well. That's what makes this such a fun thing to do."