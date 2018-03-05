Fletcher prepares for bargains during 2 days of garage sales

FLETCHER Prepare to clean out those garages and hunt for some good bargains this weekend in Fletcher.

The town will host its annual town-wide garage sale Friday and Saturday with dozens of potential sellers setting up shop outside their homes throughout the two-day event. Nettie Fisher, town clerk, is preparing a map of garage sale locations that she will distribute this weekend in an effort to give out-of-towners a guided tour of where the best bargains will be.

"If you would like to be on the map, then you should call me no later than early Friday morning," Fisher said. "That way I can get the maps printed out Friday and have them here for people who want to come by."

There's no registration fee to participate and anyone who would like to set up a table and offer their wares at their home is welcome to do so. Fisher said she hasn't had as many calls to add their locations to the map, but she still expects a great turnout of people who want to sell and an even better turnout of people who want to come out on a spring weekend and find a great deal on something they didn't know they needed.