Fletcher planning walk-run

FLETCHER The Town of Fletcher will remember the country's fallen heroes this Memorial Day with a 5K run and 1-mile walk.

The free run was started last year by Anna Jaramillo and husband Jeffrey, who wanted to organize an event that recognized the sacrifices of America's soldiers and veterans. It started with 50 people a number they hope to double this year.

"My husband and I are avid runners and we decided we wanted to have a 5K to bring out the community to honor those who passed on and to honor those veterans who are with us," she said. "For a week's notice and no advertisement, I think we had a great turnout last year. It made us very proud and it was very fascinating to see the community come together like that."

The Fletcher Memorial Day 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk is free to attend and participate in. It will begin at 8 a.m. at the Fletcher Park with a short Memorial Day ceremony. Local musician Dannie Carson will perform the national anthem, which will be followed by a display of the colors by the Boy Scouts of America. There will be some opening remarks and then the run will begin around 8:30 a.m. Both the 5K run and 1-mile walk will begin at the same time from the same start line, but will take slightly different routes.