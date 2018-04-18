Fletcher man free on bond after being charged with embezzlement

ALTUS A Fletcher man is free on $15,000 bond after being charged with embezzling livestock funds. He was targeted during an investigation by a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) special ranger.

Marty Robert Maahs, 33, made his initial appearance April 9 in Jackson County District Court, where he was charged with felony counts of obtaining cash under false pretenses, embezzlement greater than $25,000 and sale of secured property, court records indicate. He first turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department after a warrant was issued. If convicted of the three charges, Maahs could receive up to 23 years in prison along with possible fines of more than $15,000 and restitution to the bank exceeding $1 million.

TSCRA Special Ranger Scott Williamson was the investigator to uncover the alleged scheme. He began his investigation in early 2017 after being contacted by Frazer Bank in Altus. Bank officials were concerned of possible illicit activities by Maahs in connection to a bank loan valued at more than $1 million, in which he put up cattle as collateral.

Through the investigation's course, Williamson said he discovered that Maahs had disposed of livestock proceeds without payment to the bank. The investigation also revealed embezzlement of livestock funds, false statement and representation of collateral to the bank and the sale of mortgaged personal property without payment to the bank. Investigators believe that gambling may have been where the stolen money went.