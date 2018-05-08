Fletcher makes sure memory of veteran stays alive
Sun, 08/05/2018
FLETCHER Seven decades peeled away Saturday as Fletcher welcomed home a native son, the years slipping away as memories of another time and another life returned, if only briefly.
Dozens of people from Fletcher and beyond filled every seat at the Fletcher Cemetery and then at Fletcher Christian Church to remember Technical Sgt. Allen Chandler Jr., who died when his bomber was shot down over Germany in 1944 and whose remains were finally interred in Arlington National Cemetery in June.