Fletcher loses its tanker truck in grassfire Friday

Area fire departments had their hands full Friday with grass fires across northeast Comanche County, including large blazes near Elgin and near Sterling.

Thick black smoke filled the skies over a housing addition between Elgin and Fletcher around 1 p.m. Fueled by drought-stricken dead brush and whipped by winds topping 30 mph, the grass fire moved northeast along U.S. 277 after sparking east of Kleeman Road, between the two communities. Firefighters from Fletcher, Elgin, Sterling, Cox's Store, Valley View and Cove Acres responded.

Ashleigh Hensch, Comanche County public information officer, said a total of 30 acres burned in the fire. She said a barn and several junk automobiles were also destroyed. The Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department suffered the loss of its sole tanker after it stalled in the middle of a small field with flames quickly encroaching.

"The is the first time I've ever lost a truck," said Fletcher Fire Chief Daniel Lynch. "They pulled it in there and pulled off to the side and then it just died. They couldn't get it started. They couldn't get it started and it was too late by that point."

The fire melted the front end of the truck, warping the frame. Lynch said the vehicle was inundated with smoke, which might have contributed to the engine failure. The Town of Fletcher insured the truck, but a decision of how to replace it won't be made until next week, at least.

"We can salvage the tank, but the chassis is a total loss," he said. "We just have to figure out what they're going to do in getting another."

A neighboring fire department will loan a tanker to Fletcher to replace the destroyed one while the fire department commissions another. Lynch said his department is going to need it if Friday is any indication.

"This isn't the end of it," he said. "It's going to get worse. We've got tomorrow to go, too."

One firefighter was injured while trying to get the truck moving up until the last second. Much of his hair on his head, face and arms was singed and he suffered blistering on his arms, but Lynch said the injuries weren't too serious.

Elgin Fire Chief Mike Baker said his department sent 13 firefighters along with a rescue vehicle, three brush trucks, a tanker and a support vehicle. He said although the large grass fire was under control within an hour, firefighters remained on the scene through the afternoon and evening hours to watch for hot spots and possible rekindling. Baker said a total of 20-30 firefighters from several departments responded.

"There's a trailer full of tires and a lot of piles of junk," he said just after 4 p.m. "It's still pretty windy out there."

Baker said the presence of an adjoining wheat field and Interstate 44 slowed the fire from spreading.

Hensch confirmed that the Fletcher Fire Department ruled the fire as electrical, caused by a power surge to a breaker.

In addition to the fire departments, Comanche County Eastern District employees responded with water, fuel and a road grader to cut a fire break.

There were other nearby grassfires that Elgin and other departments responded to Friday afternoon including small fires just off I-44 at the Elgin exit, on Northeast Jere Layne just off Trail Road southeast of Elgin.