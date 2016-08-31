Fletcher fair to begin three-day run on Thursday

FLETCHER - The Fletcher Fair begins Thursday with three days packed full of fun.

Entries due soon

Entries for home hobbies and art exhibits, with the exception of flowers and baked goods, will be accepted from 3-8:30 p.m. today at the fairgrounds. The early entries will free up more time for the judges and fans for the remainder of the activities.

Fresh flowers and baked goods can be entered from 8-10:30 a.m. Thursday. Judging will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The Home, Hobbies and Arts Building will open at noon for people to browse.

The fair's premier event, its Heritage and Pioneer Days Celebration, will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. Children from many local schools will converge on the fairgrounds to see old-time farm machinery and techniques come to life once again in the 21st century.

Youth livestock judging will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, when all sheep and goat entries are due. The sheep and goat show will begin at 7 p.m.