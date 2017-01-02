Fleeing teen rams police car in Altus

ALTUS - A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested on numerous complaints after smashing into a patrol vehicle in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Tim Murphy reported that officers responded to the Ridgecrest Apartments, 1208 Springfield Drive, at around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle. A caller told police that she was following her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by her nephew. She told officers that the boy had taken the vehicle without her permission.

Officers arrived at the scene and observed the vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver failed to stop.

The teenager then led officers on a pursuit along several streets in the area before he lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of South Hickman and Wingfield, causing that vehicle to spin around and eventually face a pursuing patrol vehicle, officers reported. The driver then accelerated and struck the patrol vehicle, an Altus Police Department K-9 unit, head-on.

The police chief said the 17-year-old driver was taken into custody without further incident.