Flat Top Mountain Fire nearly out

LUGERT The large range fire at Flat Top Mountain near Lugert in western Kiowa County was about 85-90 percent contained Tuesday morning as the prospect of rain to help extinguish the blaze had improved.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services had turned the monitoring of the fire over to the Lone Wolf Volunteer Fire Department on Monday.

"We now have minimal smoke but a few hot spots left," said Lone Wolf Fire Chief Lee Horton.

Horton said the department plans to monitor the fire several times a day until it is extinguished. He said he was optimistic about the prospect of rain this week, which is forecast to be accompanied by cooler-than-seasonal temperatures.

OFS reported that a total of 2,975 acres of mountainous territory was affected by the fire, which was first sparked the evening of July 23 after a lightning strike hit the top of the mountain as a storm came through the area. The fire later re-ignited and grew to 10 acres on July 25 and continued growing to 650 acres as of July 26, 1,200 acres on July 27 and 2,879 acres as of last Friday.