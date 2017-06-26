Fireworks will fill the skies over Fletcher

FLETCHER Prepare for fun and fireworks this weekend in Fletcher.

The community will host its second annual Town of Fletcher Celebration Saturday ahead of the Independence Day holiday. The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday, but there's still plenty of fun to be had at the Fletcher fairgrounds. Mike Lewis, co-organizer, said the town has a whole evening of events planned, starting at 3:30 p.m. with registration and signups for a number of games happening later in the day.

"We're going to have horseshoe toss, cornhole toss, turtle races, dunk tanks for the kids and a lot of other games for the kids," he said.

Plinko games will be set up, alongside a spin-the-wheel game and a fireman's challenge. Children are encouraged to take their terrapins to enter them in a series of turtle races, which is sure to be a blink-and-you-miss-it affair. Lewis said the town learned a lot from last year's inaugural event and wanted to make this one even better. That includes bringing out plenty of food and drinks.

"We're going to have a concession stand open where people can come and get hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks and stuff like that," he said. "Native Smoke barbecue will be set up here with their food too."

Car enthusiasts should mark their calendars for the Town of Fletcher Celebration Car Show. Entry fees are $10 and individuals are welcome to enter their vehicles in the car, truck or motorcycle categories. Prizes will be given for the first and second place in each category, best of show and fire chief choice. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m. and judging will end at 8 p.m., Lewis said.