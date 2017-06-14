Fireworks in store for Cache July 4

CACHE - City of Cache residents will be permitted to discharge fireworks on July 4 but only that day and under specific guidelines.

The ordinance to permit the fireworks discharge was approved by a 3-2 vote at Monday's City Council meeting. Mayor Shawn Komahcheet and council members Steve Red Elk and Flint Runyan voted in favor and council members Rosemary Cook and Joe Brady voted no.

Action was taken on the ordinance after it nearly died for a lack of a second on the motion made by Red Elk. It was finally seconded by Runyan and brought to a vote.

Local permit required

Under the new ordinance, residents living within the Cache city limits will be permitted to discharge fireworks from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4 at their homes but only if they obtain a $15 fireworks discharge permit, which will be available at City Hall, 404 W. C, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. weekdays from June 20 through July 3.

The set hours for permitted fireworks discharges on July 4 will depend on the day of the week the Independence Day holiday falls each year. For the Sunday through Thursday, the discharge hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; for Saturday and Sunday they will be 8 a.m. to midnight.

Each permit will include a sign for residents to place in front of the home on July 4 to inform police and firefighters that their residences are permitted areas for discharge.

The ordinance also prohibits fireworks in all public areas, such as city streets and parks, along with businesses. Violating the ordinance is punishable by a fine of $149 and a prohibition from receiving a permit the next July 4.

Sales of fireworks at stands within the city limits will continue to be permitted.

City council members said results of the new ordinance will be reviewed following the upcoming July 4 for possible tweaks or revisions.

During the meeting and prior to the vote on the ordinance, many local residents spoke to council members about the issue during a citizens' participation session. Larry Beck spoke in opposition of permitting fireworks in the city limits.

"Last year, it was proven that fireworks can cover up the sound of gunfire," he said. "And a lot of people have to sleep and get up early the next morning and go to work. It would be fine to permit fireworks if it were just Cache residents, but it can also bring in people from other surrounding towns that could cause trouble."

Venius Matthys spoke against permitting fireworks without rules in place.

"I understand the idea of people wanting to shoot fireworks, but driving through town at 10 p.m. on July 4 last year I found fireworks being shot everywhere and the post office lot full of trash," she said. "I know it's a hard decision, but I just don't want fireworks going off late at night. The City Park can be a dangerous place due to overrun of fireworks shooting."

Matthys said she was not completely opposed to fireworks and would support their discharge but only with rules and regulations in place and enforced.

Komahcheet emphasized that the ordinance permitting discharge would not permit fireworks to be set off in City Park and other public areas such as streets only private residences.

Police Chief Donna Kimmel who was shot while on duty the night of July 4, 2016 praised resdients for speaking on both sides of the fireworks issue. She also asked citizens to ride with police officers on city streets during the holiday to see the possible dangers of fireworks, such as damaging fires and injuries.

"You will see a different side of the effects of permitting fireworks," she said. "Somebody could get hurt or killed."

Manny Vega, a former Cache City Council member, said he helped create the proposal to limit fireworks while he was still in office.

"This is July 4 and celebrate freedom that day," he said. "If you ban fireworks, you'll be sending our people out into the country to discharge them."

Chad Barfield, a resident diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), aired his support for permitted fireworks despite the noise.