Fire spreads quickly in attic, robs Comanche County family of home

ELGIN A family is homeless after an early-morning fire Tuesday destroyed their home on Northeast Simmons Circle between Elgin and Fletcher.

A resident woke up about 3 a.m. to put on coffee when he smelled smoke, said Michael Merritt, Comanche County emergency management director. He was able to get everyone out of the home before first responders arrived.

Mike Baker, Elgin Volunteer Fire Department chief, said the fire began in the attic. The cause is still under investigation, but it appears to have started from an electrical spark.

"It started and quickly spread from there," Baker said. "The wind didn't help us none. It quickly spread into the whole house as we tried to contain it."

It took firefighters from Elgin, Fletcher and Paradise Valley with support from Cyril and Sterling nearly an hour to get the fire contained and knocked down. Crews were on the scene until around 10 a.m. to ensure there were no further flare-ups.