Fire demolishes home near downtown Duncan

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 3:21am Staff

DUNCAN  Fire demolished a vacant home just south of downtown Tuesday.

The Duncan Fire Department responded to a call received at 10:15 a.m. regarding a house on fire in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue. Traffic on that block  near the corner of 5th Street and Walnut  was temporarily blocked while 14 firefighters with three trucks battled the blaze in sub-freezing temperatures.

Smoke could be seen billowing above the blaze for more than a mile. Outdoor temperatures at the time were hovering around 18 degrees.

Duncan Fire Chief Dayton Burnside said the fire was out and his crew was still at the scene finishing up at 1:15 p.m.

The approximate 1,200-square-foot house was vacant, according to Burnside. He said no electric was hooked up to the home.

