Fire danger rising across region

As the calendar turns from 2016 into 2017, Southwest Oklahoma is experiencing dry conditions from the recent absence of significant rainfall, which has led to an increased fire danger.

A number of grass and range fires already have occurred in the area and throughout the state.

Ashleigh Hensch, Comanche County public information officer, said fire departments have responded during the past week to numerous small grass fires throughout the county. She said the fires occurred in the Cache and Chattanooga areas in the western portion of the county and to the east in the Valley View and Flower Mound areas.

One of the largest grass fires in the area occurred Thursday afternoon in Caddo County to the northwest of Apache. Hensch said Fletcher Fire Chief Daniel Lynch set up a task force to assist Caddo County fire departments with the blaze, which included the sending of five apparatus to the scene.

"We received calls at our dispatch as the winds pushed the smoke toward Comanche County, but we found it was coming from Caddo County," she said. "We then contacted Caddo County and offered to provide assistance. That was a fire which was three miles long."

Attempts to reach Caddo County authorities to obtain more specific information about the fire were unsuccessful Thursday, but the blaze driven by sometimes gusty north winds spread across more than one section and consumed grassland and stores of hay.

Hensch recommended that all outdoor burning be postponed until conditions improve. However, if such burning is necessary, she recommended that such fires be closely monitored and that a fire extinguisher and water be kept on hand.

"It will go a long way to help prevent grass and range fires," she said. "Also, be sure not to toss out lit cigarettes on the ground but to properly dispose of them."