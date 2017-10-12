Filing period opens for seats on Tipton school board

FREDERICK The filing period for candidates of two seats on the Tipton school board will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday.

The two seats are Office 3, for a full five-year term; and Office 2, an unexpired four-year term.

The filing location is the Tillman County Election Board, which is located in Room 5 on the ground floor of the Tillman County Courthouse in Frederick. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.