Filing period opens for seats on Tipton school board

Sun, 12/10/2017 - 2:40am Staff

FREDERICK  The filing period for candidates of two seats on the Tipton school board will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday.

The two seats are Office 3, for a full five-year term; and Office 2, an unexpired four-year term.

The filing location is the Tillman County Election Board, which is located in Room 5 on the ground floor of the Tillman County Courthouse in Frederick. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.

