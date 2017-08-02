You are here

Filing continues for area municipal elections

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 2:21am Staff

The filing period for area municipal elections scheduled for April 14 continued Tuesday and will conclude today at county election board offices. Filings will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All seats are for four-year terms unless denoted. Candidates who have filed, with candidates who filed Tuesday in italics,  included:

Comanche County
Elgin  Council member Ward 3: Jeffry Ray Snow; mayor: Larry Dale Thoma.
Indiahoma  Trustee: Juanell Marie Webster.
Medicine Park  Trustees: Dale Sharon Nomura and Jennifer Clara Ellis, and Marty Hill. Trustee for four-year term: David Schucker.
Sterling  Two-year unexpired term: Ralph Lee Eddy; trustees: Amanda Gail Mandrell and Michael N. Hudson; trustee for a two-year unexpired term: Dale Paul Winkler.
Cache  Ward 3: Stephen Red Elk; mayor: Ronald Eugene Carter and Shawn Komahcheet. Ward 1, four-year term: Flint Runyan.
Chatanooga  Trustee for a four-year term: Phillip Humble.
Fletcher  Trustee for four-year term: Carl James Douglas, Dick Herrin, Douglas Stamper, John Monroe
Geronimo  Ward 2 Council: Lesley K. Mallow.

Cotton County
Temple  Ward 2: Heather Calfy; Ward 4: Eileen R. McCullough; town clerk/treasurer: none.

Caddo County
Anadarko  Vice mayor: none; Ward 3: Kelly McGlothlin; Ward 4: J.J. Vance; Ward 5: none.
Apache  Three trustees: Jordan Johnson, Jane Payne; one trustee for a two-year unexpired term: none; town clerk/treasurer: Karen Ritter.
Carnegie  Two trustees: none; town clerk/treasurer: none.
Cement  Three trustees: Davene Bazhaw, Kathy Harris, Mary Jackson; town clerk/treasurer: none.
Cyril  Two trustees: Greg Whalen, Kathy Castro.
Fort Cobb  One trustee: Nancy Henderson; town clerk/treasurer: Emily Freie.

Grady County
Rush Springs  Trustee 2: Janice Strange; trustee 4: Virginia Eller; trustee 3 or 5 for unexpired two-year terms: Brian Hale; treasurer/clerk: none.

