FFA, 4-H prepare for their 'playoffs'

MARLOW A little tweak here, a little tweak there and that pig is ready for post-season.

While high school basketball players, wrestlers and swimmers are getting ready for tournaments that could lead to state championships, another group of area competitors is also approaching the "playoffs."

FFA chapters and 4-H clubs are about to begin a series of major livestock shows that include junior exhibitions and eventually culminate in state fair competition in which the best swine, sheep, goats and cattle will be named champions.

In pursuit of those titles, the "tune-up" shows provide a platform on which exhibitors can enter lower-impact competitions designed to put the finishing touches on their animals. One of those tune-up events comes up Friday and Saturday at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, where the 2017 Marlow Winter Classic Pig Show is being held.

"The Classic is like an open tourney, a jackpot show that is a good way for the kids to see what they need to change in their animals so they'll do well in the (Stephens County Junior Livestock Show) or the big show in the cities (Oklahoma City and Tulsa)," said Derek Mitchell, who is in his fifth year as vocational agriculture instructor and FFA adviser in the Marlow School District.